Karnataka vs Saurashtra: With a 4-wicket burst, Jaydev Unadkat shows there’s more to him than cutters

Mayank Agarwal was toyed with, Karun Nair teased, and Manish Pandey left clueless by Jaydev Unadkat, the man who would be happy that 2018 has ended. Mid last year, internet trolls were at their vicious worst, mocking Unadkat after his performances in the IPL struggled to match up to the 11.5 crore price tag. He was left a broken man but with the help of his sister and a friend, he managed to shrug off the mental blues and started to enjoy his game again this domestic season.

On Thursday, on a damp pitch, the Saurashtra left-armer harassed the Karnataka top order by seaming the ball around. He was at around 128-130 kmph but importantly, he bent the ball from over and round the stumps – at time switching the angle in the same over. The command, skill and discipline was too much for Karnataka, who would recover in the afternoon through Shreyas Gopal and Sharath Srinivas, only to slip again in the last session to reach 264 for 9.

His father, lecturer and a cricket nut, once took 8-year old Jaydev to the famous Duleep Cricket School in Porbandar. Developed by the British, the site hosts the oldest cricket academy in India. Jamnagar, which threw up Ranjitsinhji, and Rajkot are viewed as cricket centres in Saurashtra but Porbander has had its historic trysts with cricket. Prime among them is this cricket school.

From Porbandar to Team India

Unadkat’s childhood memory of Porbandar is a fence. Rather the gaps in it through which he would watch kids play cricket. Porbandar might be known for producing Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but not long back, it was known for crime and mafia wars. Irony was chuckling in the streets. The situation was so bad that in 1984, the government had to close down Porbandar jail after it became a hostel for ganglords who were let out in the night to spill blood on the streets.

Unadkat grimaces when one brings up the recent past of the city.

“Luckily things are changing now but yes it used to be like that.” But the context helps one appreciate his journey out of cricketing backwaters.

It’s to that fence we return. “I would see those kids play and couldn’t wait for four years to pass.” One could only join the school at 12 years of age and the young boy started to soak up the game. “It was the single biggest dream I ever had and I am so proud of the fact that I grew up and achieved what little I have done. To come from Porbandar and to captain my state Ranji team and play for India – it’s a journey that I am proud of.”

Sometimes, caught in the razzmatazz of the Indian team, we forget the lesser-known stars of domestic cricket. Unadkat is one of them. He isn’t pacy but has the skill and cricketing intelligence to make the ball talk. Those who only see him in IPL don’t quite see his art. “There because of my pace and the format where the batsmen are trying to attack, I rely a lot on cutters. I am not silly to turn up there and try to seam it around on flat tracks and get hit.”

A bit of dampness on the Chinnaswamy Stadium track allowed him to showcase his wares. One of the rare left-arm seamers in this country who could bend the ball back into right-handers, Unadkat trapped R Samarth off the third ball. Then came the centrepiece: Unadkat vs Agarwal, fresh from an impressive start to his Test career in Australia. It turned out to be a no-contest. The ball kept whizzing past the inside and outside edges. In, out, in and as a variation, the bowler would repeat the pattern from round the stumps. All in the same over. Agarwal couldn’t cope, and eventually managed to nick one behind.

Decisive blow

With the sun sucking out the dampness off the pitch, batting became easier, but Unadkat would return after lunch to deliver one last decisive blow. From round the stumps, he shaped one away from Manish Pandey, who has a tendency to almost tear himself away from the line of the ball in an effort to stay beside the line – not a wise move on such tracks. The ball wobbled past the outside edge. “Something told me that if I can keep the next ball full and make it come in, I could get him lbw or bowled.” As it turned out, Pandey couldn’t get his pads in the way and the ball crashed into the stumps.

Gopal and Sharath added 96 runs but Unadkat, the captain, came to the fore here. Nothing fancy, just old-school freeze-the-runs-and-wait tactic. It worked with Karnataka, especially when they seemed too eager to go for runs. Kamlesh Makvana, the son of the curator who is famous for his ability to metamorphose the dead batting track in Rajkot into a devilish turner in just a couple of days, troubled batsmen with his lack of pace. He kept it really slow, and the batsmen ended up playing shots too early, inviting disaster. Gopal was through with his pull before the ball wobbled through to the stumps, Abhimanyu Mithun was too quick with his bat swing in his attempted lofted shot and miscued it to mid-off, and Krishnappa Gowtham poked one to the slips. Unadkat would now hope that his batsmen bat more sensibly and take a match-winning lead.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 264/9 in 90 overs (Shreyas Gopal 87, Srinivas Sharath 74 batting, Manish Pandey 62; Jaydev Unadkat 4/50, Kamlesh Makvana 3/73) vs Saurashtra at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.