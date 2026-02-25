Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: J&K’s Shubham Pundir and Abdul Samad resume partnership vs KNTKA

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 2 Live Score: J&K take on KNTKA on second day of Ranji final. (PTI)

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 2 Live Scorecard: Shubham Pundir slammed a ton while Yawer Hassan chipped in with 88 as Jammu and Kashmir, playing its maiden Ranji Trophy final, finished Day 1 firmly in the driver’s seat against their more-decorated adversaries, 8-time champs Karnataka.

Shubham smashed 12 fours and 2 maximums as he ended the day unbeaten at 117 from 221 balls with J&K posting 284/2 at stumps. After Hassan was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna, who took 2 wickets, Shubham built a partnership with Abdul Samad, who is currently batting at 52. Opener Qamran Iqbal had a forgettable outing, getting dismissed for 6.

Story continues below this ad Also, J&K captain Paras Dogra had to return to the dressing room after coping a blow while attempting to fend off a bouncer. The J&K physio was summoned again after some time with the ice pack to tend to Dogra, who had by then taken a few blows, and this time the skipper went back to the dressing room after receiving a signal from coach Ajay Sharma, paving the way for Samad’s entry into the middle. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM KARNATAKA VS JAMMU AND KASHMIR RANJI TROPHY FINAL MATCH BELOW Live Updates Feb 25, 2026 08:41 AM IST Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 2 Live: Lalith Kalidas from Hubballi Good morning from Hubballi, Day 2 of the #ranjitrophy final. Overnight showers will mean there will be some dampness around the square. Huge day ahead for J&K who are targeting a giant total. Will be a shame if it turns out to be a game of FIL, but looking increasingly likely. pic.twitter.com/Sdzr7KEIIV — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 25, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Indian Express' Lalith Kalidas is on the ground in Hubballi for the Ranji Trophy final, and he has this to say about the day ahead of us. Feb 25, 2026 08:19 AM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the Ranji Trophy final from Hubbali where Jammu and Kashmir will resume from their overnight score of 284/2. All eyes will be on the unbeaten centurion Shubham Pundir (batting on 117) and Abdul Samad (batting on 52). Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Pundir and Yawer Hassan scored important runs in the Ranji Trophy final vs Karnataka. (PTI) Ranji final: Shubham Pundir’s unbeaten 115, Yawer Hassan’s 88 help J&K land first blows on Karnataka, as visitors cruise to 284/2 Shubham Pundir was 16 when he made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2015. The third-youngest ever to play for J&K, he was soon cast out into the wilderness for three years. The stop-start nature has never faded from the No. 3 batter’s profile, averaging 27 in his entire career of 31 games. Pundir’s top-order partner, Yawer Hassan, earned his first cap when India heavyweight Rohit Sharma turned up for what would eventually be his last First-Class appearance last year. Young Yawer, an elegant right-handed opener in Rohit’s ilk, didn’t have anything to write home about when a five-wicket J&K coup over Mumbai was set up by the bowlers. Hassan’s snappy 20-odd knocks did not weigh much but left glimpses of a firm prospect. Ear-picked from a talent hunt program, the promise failed to light up the scoresheets, averaging 14 from as many innings, All that would change during a momentous start to J&K’s maiden Ranji Trophy final against the star-studded Karnataka side in Hubbali on Tuesday. (READ MORE)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd