Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in last-ball thriller to win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

Karnataka won the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final 2019 for the second year running after beating Tamil Nadu in a last-ball thriller at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Karnataka made a challenging 180/5, riding on skipper Manish Pandey’s 45-ball unbeaten 60 and useful contribution from Rohan Kadam (35), Devdutt Padikkal (32) and KL Rahul (22). Karun Nair also made a fine 8-ball 17 to help his side’s cause

In reply, Tamil Nadu lost their way at the half-way mark with the scorecard reading 80/4. But from thereon a lovely parntership of 71 between Vijay Shankar and Baba Aparajith steadied the ship.

They seemed to be calculating it rather well, mixing attack with caution to keep the equation under control.

With 13 runs needed of the last over, K Gowtham defended it with Murugan Ashwin failing to get 3 runs in 1 ball as TN were restricted at 179/6. With this win Karnataka are now the first team to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Mushtaq Ali in the same season.

In the Karnataka innings, Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (2/33) and offie Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34) scalped two wickets apiece. Speaking after the match, Manish Pandey said, “We won it last year but this year the victory was a lot sweeter. The way the boys played the entire tournament has been unbelievable. Everyone has put in so much effort that I thought it was a very good game.”

“It came neck to neck but we deserved it. You have to enjoy each other’s success, and if you do, you have higher chances of winning finals like these.”

“Hopefully there is more to come. When everybody tells me that I am the best fielder in the team, you have to take the responsibilty. I have taken it upon me to field there (long-on) and all the practice comes helpful in a situation like this and that run-out probably changed the game.”

“Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow. For all the games that we played in Surat, the crowds turned up. We have some good stars they’ve come to watch and hopefully they’ll remember this match for a long time,” he concluded.

