Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in rain-shortened Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Karnataka’s stars aligned for them in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Bengaluru on Friday, as they beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method) to claim their fourth title. They had been champions in 2014, 2015 and 2018 as well.

Abhimanyu Mithun took a 5-wicket haul in the first innings, as Tamil Nadu posted 252 in 49.5 overs. Opener Abhinav Mukund (85) was the highest scorer for Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka were coasting in their chase before rain stopped play with their score at 146/1 after 23 overs. KL Rahul (52*) and Mayank Agarwal (69*) were at the crease when play was called off.

Karnataka were 60 runs ahead of Tamil Nadu on par score according to the VJD method when play was called off.

“We played some terrific cricket, very proud of the way we played, one bad day doesn’t make a bad team. It was always one-sided once Karnataka were off to a flier. Rahul held firm and Mayank Agarwal dazzled with his batting fireworks. When rain finally came, Karnataka were cruising along towards that deserved title,” Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik said after the match.

Congratulations to Karnataka State Cricket Team for winning #VijayHazareTrophy 🏆. You guys have made us feel proud again. Your dedication & commitment is an inspiration to many. pic.twitter.com/Apr7SrbuUC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 25, 2019

Winning captain, Manish Pandey was happy with the outcome and the team effort. “It was a top team performance, I am very happy with the way the boys performed throughout the tournament,” he said.