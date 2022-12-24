scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Karnail Singh pitch row: Venue likely to be barred again

Railways' home match against Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to start from December 27 has been moved to Indore.

The match re-started on Day 3 (on Thursday) after the local curators prepared a fresh pitch. (Special arrangement)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Karnail Singh Stadium is likely to be barred from hosting first-class matches again after the Ranji Trophy fixture between Railways and Punjab had to be suspended after the surface was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials.

The Indian Express has learnt that the venue which had come under scanner in 2011 is likely to get suspended again. In 2012, Railways had to shift their home base to Bhubaneswar after it was banned for two years from hosting games after the BCCI committee arrived at a conclusion that local curators had deliberately under-prepared the wicket to help the home team.

The match re-started on Day 3 (on Thursday) after the local curators prepared a fresh pitch. The rescheduled two-day match ended in a draw with Punjab taking the first-innings lead. During the drinks break on Day 2, on-field umpires K Madanagopal and Rajeeev Ghodara in consultation with match referee Youraj Singh decided to suspend the Railways vs Punjab fixture after both the captains raised flags about the safety of the pitch. By then 24 wickets had fallen with one of Railways batsman Arindam Ghosh already suffering a fractured finger and several others hit on their body.

Railways were set to play their next three matches at Karnail Singh Stadium, but the fixture against Madhya Pradesh (December 27 to 30) has been moved to Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

“BCCI’s neutral curator, Tapas Chatterjee, who was supposed to prepare the pitch for the Madhya Pradesh game has said that he needs at least five days to prepare the wicket,” said a Railway official on the condition of anonymity.

The next two home matches of Railways are against Jammu and Kashmir (January 3-6) and Tripura (January 10-13) at the Karnail Singh Stadium, and there are high chances those games too will be shifted to other venues.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Interestingly, local curator Rakesh Mehrotra has been given a token of appreciation by the match officials for preparing a fresh wicket within a day time.

Advertisement

“This is with regards to his sheer knowledge and hard work which has enabled us to conduct a game for 2 days i.e. Ranji Trophy (Railways vs Punjab) held at the Karnail Singh Stadium in spite of all the challenges and at very short notice he has used all his expertise and provided us with a sporting wicket,” read the joint letter signed by umpires Rajiv Godara and K Madanagopal and match referee Youraj Singh.

“He deserves a lot of appreciation for his excellent work. We wish him the best of luck for all his future endeavours.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:11:37 pm
Next Story

Meek top-order leaves India vulnerable against Bangladesh

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close