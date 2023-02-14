Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir in action

PSL 2023 Match, KAR vs PES Live Updates: Babar Azam and Imad Wasim to lead their teams for the first time this season.

PSL 2023 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the season against Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings. The 2020 Pakistan Super League winners, Karachi have only reached the final once.

Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand, have featured in the final more than any other team on four occasions but won it only once in 2017. They last featured in the summit clash in 2021, losing to Multan Sultans.

Earlier on Monday, in the 2023 season opener of PSL, Lahore Qalandars inched past Multan Sultans by just the one run. Being put in to bat first Lahore registered 175 runs on the board courtesy of Fakhar Zaman’s player of the match winning 66. Even though Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 top of the order for Multan, they fell finished their 20 overs quota at 174/6.

