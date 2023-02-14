Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir in action

PSL 2023 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the season against Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings. The 2020 Pakistan Super League winners, Karachi have only reached the final once.
Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand, have featured in the final more than any other team on four occasions but won it only once in 2017. They last featured in the summit clash in 2021, losing to Multan Sultans.
Earlier on Monday, in the 2023 season opener of PSL, Lahore Qalandars inched past Multan Sultans by just the one run. Being put in to bat first Lahore registered 175 runs on the board courtesy of Fakhar Zaman’s player of the match winning 66. Even though Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 top of the order for Multan, they fell finished their 20 overs quota at 174/6.
Scroll down fro PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live updates:
Easily the most talked about matchup tonight will be Mohammad Amir bowling to Babar Azam. The left pacer though thinks it will be just another day for him at the office.
“My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same,' Amir had said ahead of the match. [Read]
The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League got off to fiery start. Literally. The first match of the 2023 season of the PSL had to be delayed because a portion of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Stadium caught fire due to the fireworks from the opening ceremony, according to media reports in Pakistan. [Read]
Time for match two of the new season of the Pakistan Super League. Enter Pakistan captain Babar Azam alongwith Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the 2017 season and a record finalists across four seasons. Facing them, champions of the 2020 season, Karachi Kings led by Imad Wasim. Stay tuned for all the updates.