Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir in action

By: Sports Desk
February 14, 2023 19:07 IST
PSL 2023 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the season against Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings. The 2020 Pakistan Super League winners, Karachi have only reached the final once.

Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand, have featured in the final more than any other team on four occasions but won it only once in 2017. They last featured in the summit clash in 2021, losing to Multan Sultans.

Earlier on Monday, in the 2023 season opener of PSL, Lahore Qalandars inched past Multan Sultans by just the one run. Being put in to bat first Lahore registered 175 runs on the board courtesy of Fakhar Zaman’s player of the match winning 66. Even though Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 top of the order for Multan, they fell finished their 20 overs quota at 174/6.

Scroll down fro PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live updates:

19:04 (IST)14 Feb 2023
PSL 2023, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Amir vs Babar

Easily the most talked about matchup tonight will be Mohammad Amir bowling to Babar Azam. The left pacer though thinks it will be just another day for him at the office.

“My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same,' Amir had said ahead of the match. [Read]

18:56 (IST)14 Feb 2023
PSL 2023, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Glimpses from the opening ceremony the other night
18:51 (IST)14 Feb 2023
PSL 2023, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: A fire catching opener!

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League got off to fiery start. Literally. The first match of the 2023 season of the PSL had to be delayed because a portion of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Stadium caught fire due to the fireworks from the opening ceremony, according to media reports in Pakistan. [Read]

18:46 (IST)14 Feb 2023
PSL 2023, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Hello and welcome

Time for match two of the new season of the Pakistan Super League. Enter Pakistan captain Babar Azam alongwith Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the 2017 season and a record finalists across four seasons. Facing them, champions of the 2020 season, Karachi Kings led by Imad Wasim. Stay tuned for all the updates. 

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live score and updates: Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir in action

Babar Azam in action during a net session for Peshawar Zalmi. (Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will make his first appearance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League season, leading Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match against Karachi Kings.

His side will be up against Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings, powered by in for Mohammad Amir, who was in fine fettle in the recent Bangladesh Premier League season.

WATCH: Opening game of PSL 8 gets delayed as part of floodlight catches fire

