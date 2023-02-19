Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score PSL 2023: Qalandars win toss and opt to field first

PSL 2023 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Updates: Lahore Qalanndars won the toss and opted to field first. Kings haven’t won a single game so far this season continuing their poor run from this last season. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore on the other hand has won one and lost one and is in second in the points table. Karachi playing at home will be looking to get off the mark tonight. Lahore on the other hand will be looking to win the game today and retain their top spot
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin
Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan
Welcome everyone to the PSL Live updates between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. Kings haven't won a single game so far this season continuing their poor run from this last season. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore on the other hand has won one and lost one and is in second in the points table. Karachi playing at home will be looking to get off the mark tonight. Lahore on the other hand will be looking to win the game today and retain their top spot. No matter what we promise you there will be a lot of action coming your way follow us for the live action.