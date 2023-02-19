scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score PSL 2023: Qalandars win toss and opt to field first

PSL 2023 Karachi Vs Lahore Live Score Updates: KK vs LQ live from National Stadium in Karachi.

By: Sports Desk
February 19, 2023 19:21 IST
Karachi Vs Lahore PSL 2023 LivePSL 2023 Match Updates, KAR vs LAH Live Updates: Follow live action from Karachi.

PSL 2023 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Updates: Lahore Qalanndars won the toss and opted to field first. Kings haven’t won a single game so far this season continuing their poor run from this last season. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore on the other hand has won one and lost one and is in second in the points table. Karachi playing at home will be looking to get off the mark tonight. Lahore on the other hand will be looking to win the game today and retain their top spot

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan

Live Blog

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium, Karachi.

19:11 (IST)19 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Line ups
19:08 (IST)19 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Imad and Shaheen at the toss
18:53 (IST)19 Feb 2023
PSL Live: star-studded epic battle
18:41 (IST)19 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Welcome everyone

Welcome everyone to the PSL Live updates between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. Kings haven't won a single game so far this season continuing their poor run from this last season. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore on the other hand has won one and lost one and is in second in the points table. Karachi playing at home will be looking to get off the mark tonight. Lahore on the other hand will be looking to win the game today and retain their top spot. No matter what we promise you there will be a lot of action coming your way follow us for the live action. 

PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Live Cricket Online Today Match Updates: The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan from 07:30 pm IST.

Here is the squad of both the teams:

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, James Fuller, Muhammad Musa, Ben Cutting, Tabraiz Shamsi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 18:33 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close