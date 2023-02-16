scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2023: Big guns expected to fire tonight in National Stadium

Karachi vs Islamabad Live Score, PSL 2023 Match Updates: KAR vs ISL live action from National Stadium, Karachi.

By: Sports Desk
February 16, 2023 18:24 IST
Karachi vs Islamabad PSL 2023 Live: KAR vs ISLPSL 2023 Match Updates, KAR vs ISL Live Updates: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United from National Stadium, Karachi.

PSL 2023 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Updates: Karachi Kings (KAR) take on two-time PSL winners Islamabad United (ISL) at the National Stadium on Thursday, February 16.

Imad Wasim-led Karachi, who lost their opening encounter, will look to turn the tide and emerge victorious in the 4th match of PSL 2023. The average first innings in the last five T20 matches at the National Stadium in Karachi has been close to 190 runs. In the last 13 matches ten teams batting first have scored 170 or more.

Karachi Kings is currently placed in the fifth position on the points table of this season of the PSL whereas Islamabad United is currently placed in the fourth spot on the points table.

Follow Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live updates below

Live Blog

Karachi vs Islamabad T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action from National Stadium, Karachi

18:24 (IST)16 Feb 2023
PSL Live: How the two teams stand

Karachi Kings is currently placed in the fifth position on the points table of this season of the PSL whereas Islamabad United is currently placed in the fourth spot on the points table.

18:10 (IST)16 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Azam Khan on the mic
17:57 (IST)16 Feb 2023
PSL Live: What is at stake ?

Karachi has already lost one match and to go ahead strong, they need some initial wins. Islamabad will be playing their first match of season 8 with fresh energy and strong batting.Who is gonna win ?

17:52 (IST)16 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Hello and Welcome

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United in the 4th match of PSL 8. The excitement is about to kick off at 7 pm in National Stadium Karachi. Stay tuned for live updates.

Image

Karachi vs Islamabad T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Karachi Kings Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aamer Yamin, Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir

Islamabad United Squad: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zeeshan Zameer, Hassan Nawaz

Peshawar beat Karachi by two runs, fifties for Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik

Karachi vs Islamabad PSL 2023 Live: KAR vs ISL PSL 2023.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the season against Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings. The 2020 Pakistan Super League winners, Karachi have only reached the final once.

Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand, have featured in the final more than any other team on four occasions but won it only once in 2017. They last featured in the summit clash in 2021, losing to Multan Sultans.

Earlier on Monday, in the 2023 season opener of PSL, Lahore Qalandars inched past Multan Sultans by just the one run. Being put in to bat first Lahore registered 175 runs on the board courtesy of Fakhar Zaman’s player of the match winning 66. Even though Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 top of the order for Multan, they fell finished their 20 overs quota at 174/6.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:44 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close