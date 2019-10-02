Kapil resigns from CAC after conflict charges

Former India captain Kapil Dev became second member to resign from the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Kapil’s decision came after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics officer DK Jain issued notices to the panel members — Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy are the other two — on conflict-of-interest charges pressed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta. Rangaswamy resigned the day after the notice was served to her to explain her stand on holding multiple positions in the board in violation of the BCCI constitution.

Advertising

“It was a pleasure to be part of the Ad-Hoc CAC to specifically select the Head Coach for the Men’s Cricket Team. I hereby tender my resignation from the same with immediate effect,” Dev wrote in an email to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

The three former players were part of the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) tasked with appointing the head coach of the men’s cricket team. After sending their resignations to BCCI, Kapil and Rangaswamy will no longer have to reply to Jain on Gupta’s allegation. However, Gaekwad will have to reply to the charges as he has not stepped down yet.

Kapil and Rangaswamy are directors at the newly-formed Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), a body of ex-players funded by the BCCI. Gaekwad is part of the BCCI’s member affiliation committee. Also, Kapil’s company Dev Musco supplies floodlights to some Indian venues used for international cricket. The ad-hoc CAC gave a ‘no conflict’ declaration that was okayed by the CoA. Rai had clarified that the matter didn’t go to the BCCI’s ombudsman-cum-ethics officer as the COA saw no conflict in three former players taking up posts in the ad-hoc committee.