Kapil Dev warns against expecting too much too soon from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the toast of the town, with the teenager becoming the youngest to earn a call-up to the senior Indian men’s cricket team after a record-breaking season in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The achievement itself followed him powering India to victory in the U19 World Cup with a record-breaking century in the final. He has managed all this while still being 15 years old, which means that if he makes his debut, he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for being the youngest Indian debutant of all time in men’s cricket.

Tendulkar was aged 16 when he faced Pakistan in his first Test in November 1989 in Karachi. Kapil Dev was player of the match in that Test, which ended in a draw, and legendary former India captain said that while he is excited by what he has seen of Sooryavanshi, fans and those around him should avoid expecting too much too soon. “He is a special talent, give him time, but he definitely showed the talent that he has,” said Kapil on PTI.