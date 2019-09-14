Kapil Dev to be Haryana’s Sports University’s first Chancellor

Nicknamed as the ‘Haryana Hurricane,’ cricket legend Kapil Dev will be Haryana’s Sports University’s first Chancellor, state sports minister Anil Vij announced on Saturday. Haryana is coming up with their first full-fledged sports university at Rai in Sonepat.

“Although the final nod for the university is pending with the President of India, but remaining all formalities have been completed. We today took the decision that Kapil Dev will be the Chancellor of our Sports University. I have personally spoken with Kapil Dev and he too has given his consent”, Anil Vij told The Indian Express.

It was in November 1975 when Kapil Dev made his debut in domestic cricket for Haryana with a six-wicket haul restricting Punjab to just 63 runs and helping Haryana win.

The Sports University of Haryana shall be the third sports university established by a state government in India after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai).

In 2018, the union cabinet had given the go-ahead to set up the country’s first National Sports University in Imphal, Manipur.

After the Haryana cabinet meeting in July this year, Vij had said that the university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine. “Courses shall include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing”, Vij added.

It was three years ago when Vij had announced that the Sports School in Rai shall be upgraded to a Sports University.