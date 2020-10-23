Kapil Dev hospitalised with uneasiness, undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi

Kapil Dev is admitted to Fortis Escorts hospital in New Delhi. (FILE)

Kapil Dev, the former India World Cup-winning captain, suffered a heart attack on Friday and he is currently admitted to a New Delhi hospital where the legendary cricketer is undergoing angioplasty surgery.

Kapil is still regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that the cricket world has produced. He led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983.

“Mr. Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night,” said a Fortis Escorts statement.

“Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.”

The 61-year-old felt unwell on Thursday following which he was taken to a hospital in New Delhi, confirmed Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra.

“He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife. He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak,” Malhotra, also a former Test player, told PTI.

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit https://t.co/f19xLCUoIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 23, 2020

Our Thoughts & Prayers are with the Greatest Champion Crktr of Our times…Guru MEHR Karehga..!Love Always Kaps..!! pic.twitter.com/TA3mOwB8ug — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 23, 2020

Kapil, who has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs, inspired India to an unforgettable World Cup victory in 1983 where they defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at the Lord’s.

Kapil is the only player in history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

