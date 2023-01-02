scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

‘They don’t need to drive themselves….they can afford drivers’: Kapil Dev suggests following Rishabh Pant’s car accident

The World Cup winning captain also shared, "I remember during my early playing days I was riding a motorbike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride a motorbike."

(Left) Rishabh Pant after scoring a Test century against England in March 2021, (right) Kapil Dev during a media event. (PTI)
Former India World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has spoken in the aftermath of Rishabh Pant’s car accident that players should hire drivers rather than driving vehicles on their own.

“We should try and avoid things that lead to such mishaps,” he said on ABP News. “Especially for these special players. I remember during my early playing days I was riding a motorbike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride a motorbike.”

The 63-year-old further added, “The players should remain cautious. They don’t need to drive themselves. They can afford drivers. I know a lot of people are passionate about driving but when you have so many responsibilities, you must take care of yourself.”

Pant’s plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours on Friday.

The cricketer was rushed to the emergency ward of Saksham Hospital near Roorkee, where it was learned that even though the 25-year-old didn’t have a fracture injury, there was a ligament tear on his knee which would require further investigation.

Pant was not part of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:21 IST
