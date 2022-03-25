Kapil Dev receives emotional note from cricketer Richard Hadlee for 83

India legend Kapil Dev was in for a surprise after former New Zealand pacer Richard Hadlee penned an emotional note congratulating him for the success of the 83′ movie and how the experience of watching the inspiring sports drama moved him completely.

“Hi Kaps I have just finished watching ’83’ on Netflix and I was inspired to contact you. I really enjoyed the movie and reliving the 1983 World Cup. It was a very inspirational movie and story that warmed my heart. It gave me a greater insight into you as a person and how you motivated your team through your words and deeds on the field,” Hadlee wrote in his latter.

“Without even checking the record books I remember your marvellous innings against Zimbabwe (and your score) and the low team scores in the final and how the team lifted themselves to defeat the Windies. It was great to see you and Jimmy play an active part in the movie. You were well portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev)

“The production was excellent and story was absorbing with some interesting asides especially with the support the team had from fans in India and on the border. Seeing the games acted out with some real film footage and still camera shots embellished the movie and brought life to the story. Some of actors were very distinguishable both in the Indian and West Indian teams — I thought Malcom Marshall’s bowling action was very good,” said the legendary Kiwi pacer.

After a long wait, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. The film, based on India’s historic World Cup win in 1983, released last year in cinemas. However, given the rising Omicron cases in the country at the time, many skipped watching the Kabir Khan directorial. As the film makes its presence on the streaming platforms, Netflix shared a heart-warming video of the then Indian captain Kapil Dev sharing some untold stories. Speaking to host-actor Gaurav Kapur, the ace cricketer shared that while 83 did not impact him much the first time he watched it, he couldn’t stop crying the second time, and had to leave mid-way the third time the film played on-screen.