Kapil Dev part of three-member BCCI panel to pick coach for India women cricket team

The BCCI has formed an ad-hoc panel comprising of former India cricketers Shantha Rangaswamy, Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad to pick up a new head coach for the Indian women cricket team, with the Cricket Advisory Committee deciding to stay away.

According to reports, Shubhangi Kulkarni has been replaced by Rangaswamy on the panel on a common consensus. The three-member panel are set to conduct interviews for the post of the coach of the women’s cricket team of India on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the ad-hoc committee to conduct the interviews of the eligible candidates for the selection of head coach for Team India (Senior Women),” the board announced in a statement.

The application deadline ends on December 14 and Manoj Prabhakar, Herchelle Gibbs and Dimitri Mascarenhas are among the applicants. The BCCI is expected to name the new coach before the New Zealand tour begins on January 24. The tour comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

The women’s team is a divided lot at the moment with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana seeking Ramesh Powar’s extension while the senior most player Mithali Raj is against such a move, having accused Powar of trying to destroy her and being biased against her.

Powar was appointed in August after Tushar Arothe quit following differences with the senior players over training methods.