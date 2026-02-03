Kapil Dev on Pakistan cricket team boycotting games against India: ‘In the long run, no one will miss them…’

Former Indian world cup winning captain Kapil Dev slammed Pakistan’s decision to boycott their match against India in the upcoming World Cup. Earlier, the government of the country asked the side to play the tournament; however, it asked not to play against India. Kapil Dev said if the decision came from players, it could be considered, but as it was coming from the board, he said it would kill the generation of players and also added that people will move on from them.

“If the decision was taken by the players, they can come out and say. However, if the board says that you will not play, the reputation of the country comes down. It is not looking bright for Pakistan. You are killing the generation. Pakistan have given us fantastic talents over the years. But if you will not allow these boys to play in the World Cup, you are killing the generation and hurting the game. You are being unfair to your own players,” Kapil Dev said on NDTV.