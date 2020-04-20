Kapil Dev gets new haircut, sports a bald look in self-isolation

Kapil Dev in his new look. (Express Photo) Kapil Dev in his new look. (Express Photo)

With the entire sporting world cooped up inside their four walls, several Team India cricketers are taking to trying out new looks. Kapil Dev too followed suit on Monday, as he shaved his head off and sported a new bald look.

With a salt-and-pepper beard, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain went for a completely shaven look which brought comparisons to Syed Kirmani’s look on Twitter.

Earlier, David Warner had pleaded online to go for the bald look to pay tribute to the healthcare officials who are working tirelessly during the pandemic.

Sachin Tendulkar too had a haircut recently, as he posted on Instagram a series of photos showing the Master Blaster trying his hand at the “self-haircut”.

“From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. ‪How’s my new hairdo looking?”, captioned Tendulkar tagging his usual hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma even turned hairstylist for the current India captain last month. As Anushka sported a pair of scissors and wondered which haircut to give to her husband, Kohli can be heard saying in the video, “You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors.”

In the end though, Kohli praised his wife’s skill and said, “Guys just see! It’s very good! Beautiful haircut by my wife.”

View this post on Instagram Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT

