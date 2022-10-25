‘Kapil Dev is the greatest’ says Hardik Pandya

When former India opener and selector Kris Srikkanth said that Hardik Pandya reminded him of Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya cut in to say, “He [Kapil Dev] is the greatest!”

In a friendly post-match interaction on Star Sports, Srikkanth prefaced his comment by saying “I am not comparing Kapil Dev and you; just talking about the kind of impact” Pandya says “He is the greatest. Thank you sir!”

Moments ago, prodded by Srikkanth, Pandya would use a Tamil slang: “Kalakara machaan! (You rock mate!). Immediately, Srikkanth replied, “Nee daan daa Kalakara (its you who are rocking!) I’am a great fan of you!”

A few months back, on a SG podcast, Pandya had talked about the Kapil comparison, saying he hasn’t even achieved even 5% of what Kapil did.

“I have very respectfully denied that (comparisons with Kapil Dev), because I don’t think I am close to him. What he did and the era in which he did it, I have always mentioned, that if I achieve even five percent of what I have done… I have still not achieved that five percent. So for me, it’s people and pundits’ jobs to compare,” Hardik said on the SG Podcast.

A week before the T20 world cup, Kapil had spoke about Pandya’s impact and the comparison to him. ”Even in our days, we had plenty of all-rounders in the India team. In our days too, we had idols, and we used to follow them. It’s good that new benchmarks are being set by young cricketers. It’s a very good sign for a team and I believe that everyone should keep working hard to set much higher benchmarks.”