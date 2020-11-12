‘That’s what life is all about’: Kapil Dev returns to ground after heart surgery, watch video

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev (File Photo)

Weeks after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty, India’s first World-Cup winning captain Kapil Dev seems to be in the best of the health. The former cricketer on Thursday shared a video on Twitter, where he is playing golf with his friends.

In the video Kapil says that it feels great to be back on the ground, adding that this feeling cannot be put into words.

Good to be back on the Golf Course …. pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.

Last month, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

He was back home in a couple of days and since then has kept his fans posted and updated about his health status and also started his job as TV analyst for a reputed channel.

– With PTI inputs

