Kapil Dev doesn’t need money but everyone else does: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Kapil Dev’s criticism of his proposal for an India versus Pakistan series as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts and said that the Indian legend doesn’t need money but everyone else does.

Earlier on Wednesday, Akhtar had proposed a three-match ODI series between the arch-rivals to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus in both the countries.

“The whole world will tune into it, so much money can be raised to deal with this crisis. In difficult times, the character of the nation comes forward.”

“If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever. But we can only propose the matches. The rest is up to the authorities (to decide),” Akhtar was quoted by PTI as saying.”

However, Kapil Dev had snubbed idea saying “India doesn’t need the money” and that putting lives at risk for a cricket match is not worth it.

Now responding to the statement Akhtar said: “I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues.

“The global audience would be hooked by a match. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon,” he told ‘Aajtak’.

“I respect Kapil bhai a lot. He is a great human being and is our senior. He is a very caring person who takes care of his guests.

“I have been looked after very well in India. If I think of a country where I have received the most amount of love after Pakistan, it is definitely India. But I talk about a larger picture,” he concluded.

