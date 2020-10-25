Kapil Dev discharged from hospital after emergency angioplasty

Kapil Dev at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi (Source: Chetan Sharma)

Kapil Dev, who underwent emergency angioplasty after suffering chest pain on Thursday, was discharged from the Delhi hospital within three days.

India’s first World Cup winning-captain complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute’s emergency department. He was reported stable after the emergency angioplasty on Thursday and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

“Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He’s doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He’ll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur,” the hospital said in a statement.

Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma also shared photos of Kapil at the hospital with his daughter and Dr Atul Mathur, who performed the angioplasty, which is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Kapil Pa ji is OK now after his operation and sitting with his daughter AMYA. Jai mata di.@therealkapildev 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/K5A9eZYBDs — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 23, 2020

After receiving wishes from fans, former-current teammates and celebrities from across the country, Kapil Dev posted a story on Instagram, saying: “Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery.” pic.twitter.com/IghIvCG7eP — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) October 23, 2020

The 61-year old legenendary all-rounder played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India. He remains the only player in cricket’s history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

He also served as India’s national coach between 1999 and 2000. Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

