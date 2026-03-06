‘Just believe in your team and the management should believe in the player’: Kapil Dev backs Abhishek Sharma ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final

India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

With Abhishek Sharma failing to fire for India in the T20 World Cup thus far, there have been numerous calls to drop him from the playing XI when India take on New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday. However, the 25-year-old has the backing of former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev who is of the opinion that Abhishek should stay put in the team against the Kiwis at Ahmedabad.

“Just believe in your team and the management should believe in the player. And Abhishek should believe in himself that ‘I can perform and I will perform’. Still one game is there – the final,” Kapil said.