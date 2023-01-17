scorecardresearch
Kane Williamson’s grandmother jumps in defence of New Zealand’s ODI and T20I captain

Before leading his side to an ODI series triumph, 32-year-old Williamson scored a double century in the test series against Pakistan.

New Zealand batter Kane Willliamson. (FILE)

After receiving criticism from a fan on radio for looking “completely disinterested in games for the past two years”’ before Black Caps recent tour of Pakistan, former Test skipper Kane Williamson’s grandmother came forward to defend his grandson.

“I happen to be Kane Williamson’s grandmother… he’s one of 20 of my grandchildren,” said Williamson-Orr, Kane’s grandmother and former Mayor of Taupo to Newstalk ZB on Thursday.

“The person who called in I think was doing a little bit of stirring. They’re just not material to jump around and yahoo … people express themselves differently,” she added.

Speaking about Kane’s personality and how he handles criticism, Williamson-Orr said, “He’s a very lovely young man and he’s dedicated. A very humble man … he won’t care about criticism, I don’t think he even listens to it.”

When asked about how she felt when the Black Caps first picked Kane, she said she really couldn’t remember.

“We’re not a family that goes yahooing around…’that’s nice, that’s good, you’ve earned it’.”

Before leading his side to an ODI series triumph, 32-year-old Williamson scored a double century in the test series against Pakistan. With two tests against England in February approaching, he is just 39 runs away from surpassing Ross Taylor as New Zealand’s most prolific test run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee won’t be participating in the 6-match series New Zealand are scheduled to play against India later this month.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 16:20 IST
