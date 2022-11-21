scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Kane Williamson to miss third T20I against India due to ‘pre-arranged’ medical appointment

Tim Southee will step in as captain in Williamson's absence.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats during the T20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. (AP)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday.

Tim Southee, the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is, will step in as captain in Williamson’s absence. Middle-order batter Mark Chapman has joined the T20 squad in Napier.

Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately, it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in Christchurch.

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Williamson will rejoin New Zealand on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 08:19:21 am
