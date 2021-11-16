Kane Williamson to focus on Tests, will miss India T20Is

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20I series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur. Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for their first T20I clash against India on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours after falling to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup final in Dubai, Williamson and the 15-strong T20 squad arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening.

After the upcoming three-match T20I series on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the focus will shift to red-ball preparation. It has been decided that Williamson will join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur.

Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur. #INDvNZ https://t.co/zff00W47ER — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 16, 2021

Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series. Lockie Ferguson’s recovery from a right calf-strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20 series.

BLACKCAPS T20 squad for India: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson

BLACKCAPS Test squad for India: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young

The second Test starts in Mumbai on December 3.