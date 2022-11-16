Welcome to Windy Wellington: Kane Williamson’s super catch to hold the Cup

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson gave a glimpse of his sharp reflexes after he caught hold of the T20I series trophy, which was almost blown away by the strong winds during a photo shoot with India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya.

It all happened when Pandya was getting ready for the photoshoot and tucking his shirt.

But the powerful gusts of wind almost toppled the silverware. But Williamson’s presence of mind saved the metal and even surprised his Indian counterpart.

The official Twitter account of Blackcaps shared the video.

After that, both the captains saw the lighter side of it and shared a laugh.

Meanwhile, Pandya on Wednesday said the road map for the 2024 T20 World Cup has begun for Team India.

Pandya will be leading India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting Friday.

The right-hander said that the team needs to overcome from their World Cup failure. “Yes, we all know there is disappointment of the World Cup but we are professionals and we need to cope with it. How we cope with our success we cope up with our failures and move forward and look forward to get better rectify our mistakes,” Pandya told reporters.