scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Welcome to Windy Wellington: Kane Williamson’s super catch to hold the Cup

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson saved the T20I series trophy from being blown away during a photo shoot with Hardik Pandya.

Kane Williamson and Hardik PandyaKane Williamson and Hardik Pandya. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson gave a glimpse of his sharp reflexes after he caught hold of the T20I series trophy, which was almost blown away by the strong winds during a photo shoot with India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya.

It all happened when Pandya was getting ready for the photoshoot and tucking his shirt.

But the powerful gusts of wind almost toppled the silverware. But Williamson’s presence of mind saved the metal and even surprised his Indian counterpart.

The official Twitter account of Blackcaps shared the video.

After that, both the captains saw the lighter side of it and shared a laugh.

Meanwhile, Pandya on Wednesday said the road map for the 2024 T20 World Cup has begun for Team India.

Pandya will be leading India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting Friday.

The right-hander said that the team needs to overcome from their World Cup failure. “Yes, we all know there is disappointment of the World Cup but we are professionals and we need to cope with it. How we cope with our success we cope up with our failures and move forward and look forward to get better rectify our mistakes,” Pandya told reporters.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:03:40 pm
Next Story

SC asks IAF to consider 32 women ex-SSC officers for grant of permanent commission to give pensionary benefits

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 16: Latest News