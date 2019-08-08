Watch: Kane Williamson runs off to have birthday cake from Sri Lanka fan

Toggle Menu
Kane Williamson proves once again why he is one of the most loved cricketers around the world.

Kane Williamson runs towards the crowd during a break in New Zealand’s practice match in Sri Lanka on Thursday (Twitter/OfficialSLC)

Kane Williamson proved once again on Friday why he is one of the most loved cricketers around the world.

Williamson, who turned 29 on Friday, was fielding for New Zealand in a practice match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, when he was suddenly seen running off during a break between overs towards a section of Sri Lankan fans.

It was then seen that the New Zealand skipper had gone off to some fans who had brought a birthday cake for him. A fan broke off a piece of the cake and gave it to Williamson as he made his way towards them. Williamson also reciprocated the gesture, breaking off a piece of the cake and giving it to the fan.

Ground staff and security staff also came over to the area, with everybody applauding the moment, as it soon became clear that the spotlight had shifted from the pitch.

On the field, it was a long day for the visiting Kiwis, however, as the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI put on 323 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 66 overs. This was the first day of action on the tour.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played in Galle starting August 14, and the second will begin on August 22 at Colombo’s P Sara Stadium. After the Tests, three T20s, all in Kandy, will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6.

