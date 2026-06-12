Kane Williamson retires from international cricket: ‘I’ve given it my all…’

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New Zealand ace pacer Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. “I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time,” Williamson said.
New Zealand is currently playing England in a three-match Test series, and the announcement came ahead of the second Test.
“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand,” Williamson added. “Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.”
The ace-batter for the Kiwis played 110 Tests, 175 ODIs and 93 T20Is, scoring 9515, 7256, and 2575 runs respectively.
“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team,” Williamson said.
“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart,” he added.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said it was a privilege working with Williamson. “Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person.”
“Although it’s been short-lived, it’s been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself,” Walter said.
“His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket – that will be his legacy.
Williamson scored 48 international centuries, which is the highest amongst any Blackcaps player, and has also 19,346 runs
“His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA,” Walter added.
“Kane’s always put the team first and although we’re disappointed to see him go, we’re happy to know he’s content and at peace with his decision. An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport,” Walter concluded.
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