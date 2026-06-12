Kane Williamson retires from international cricket: ‘I’ve given it my all…’

New Zealand ace pacer Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. “I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time,” Williamson said.

New Zealand is currently playing England in a three-match Test series, and the announcement came ahead of the second Test.

“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand,” Williamson added. “Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.”