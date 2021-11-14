T20 World Cup Final: Kane Williamson gives the Kiwis wings, matches incredible record

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, provided the Kiwis with a much-needed boost with his explosive 85 against a game Australia side in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. He also became the first batter ever to hit the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final as he helped his team overcome a slow start. Williamson scored 85 off just 48 balls including 10 fours and 3 sixes. The first 18 runs were off 19 balls and next 67 just off 29 deliveries.

The BlackCaps’ innings was on trudging along slowly after losing the quick wicket of Daryl Mitchell, with New Zealand registering their lowest powerplay score of 32/1 in this tournament. After 10 overs, New Zealand were still 57/2 which is not an ideal position to be in considering the circumstances.

However, everything changed in the 16th over when Williamson suddenly unleashed hell on Mitchell Starc. There were early signs of this impending storm when Williamson was chipping in with boundaries here and there but this over from Starc gave way to a tsunami of runs.

In the first two balls, Williamson rode his luck while slashing and splicing the ball, which luckily evaded any Australian fielder and reached the boundary rope.

The third ball was hit for a monstrous six and the last two balls were placed beautifully for back to back fours. That over ultimately yielded 22, which is the highest run ever conceded in an over in a T20 World Cup final.

Williamson also became the joint-highest scorer in a T20 World Cup final. The other man to do this was West Indies’ Marlon Samuels vs England 85* in Kolkata in 2016. Williamson has also scored half-centuries in the last 3 innings in ICC finals.

And to think, this innings was almost nipped at the bud when he was dropped at 17 near the boundary line. What happened to the ball after that? It went over and crossed the boundary ropes for a four. Yes, it was that sort of a day.

Invited to bat, New Zealand scored a challenging 172 for four against Australia in the T20 World Cup title clash, here on Sunday.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one batsman.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 172 for 4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26) vs Australia.