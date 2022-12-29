Kane Williamson enters record books after fifth Test double-hundred

Kane Williamson hit his fifth test double century and tailender Ish Sodhi made a career-best 65 as New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot with a lead of 174 on the day four of the first Test on Thursday.

New Zealand finally ended Pakistan’s frustrating time on the field when captain Tim Southee declared at 612/9 just after Williamson reached his double ton, courtesy of his 21st boundary in the innings.

Incidentally, Williamson was on 186 when last man Ajaz Patel walked in but went into the 190s with a straight six over the head of Abrar before eventually reaching his second double hundred against Pakistan in a marathon innings which lasted 395 balls.

It was Williamson’s first international score of over 100 in almost two years since he made 238 against Pakistan at Christchurch in January 2021.

32-year-old Williamson, who finished as New Zealand’s most successful Test captain by winning 22 of 40 matches at the helm, also scripted a new record after his double ton.

Williamson now has the most Test double hundreds by a Kiwi batter, breaking the record of Brendon McCullum who had four.

Among active cricketers, Williamson is only behind the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli (7).

Earlier, Williamson fully capitalized on two stumping chances early in his innings and also twice successfully overturned onfield lbw rulings against him through television referrals as Pakistan rued the missed opportunities.

New Zealand’s lead was 24 when Nauman came close to dismissing Williamson on 116 in his second over of the day.

But Williamson quickly went for a successful television referral against umpire Aleem Dar’s lbw ruling after he missed a full-length delivery down the legside and the TV replays suggested the ball had pitched outside the off stump.