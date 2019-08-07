Kane Williamson posts photo of abdominal guard cracked by Dale Steyn in farewell post

Dale Steyn has caused batsmen a lot of pain and heartburn over the years. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Wednesday shared a memento of his battle scars from facing the South Africa speedster, who called time on his Test career on Monday.

Williamson shared a photo of an abdominal guard which had been cracked by Steyn during a Test between the two sides in 2013. The broken abdominal guard, as seen in the photo, was also signed by Steyn.

In the video of the incident, Williamson is seen collapsing after the painful blow. Steyn is heard saying on seeing Williamson’s discomfort – “I’m not going to apologize for that.”

‘I’m not going to apologise’ The time Dale Steyn bowled a nugget into Kane Williamson’s nuggets 😵 pic.twitter.com/orXX3I4Tfe — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) January 13, 2018

Though they may be fierce competitors on the field, Steyn and Williamson are known to get on very well off it. Williamson’s current display picture on Instagram, in fact, is one where he and Steyn are surfing.

The 36-year-old Steyn, who made his Test debut for the Proteas back in 2004, has retired as the leading South African wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. The seamer, who has appeared in 93 matches, has 439 wickets to his name.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much,” Steyn said in his announcement on Monday.