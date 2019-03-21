Kane Williamson becomes first New Zealand player to win Sir Richard Hadlee Medal thrice

Kane Williamson became the first New Zealand player to ever win the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal thrice. Meanwhile, women’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr picked up national player-of-the-year award for women at a ceremony in Auckland on Thursday.

Williamson overtook Ross Taylor, who has won the award twice, to create a new record for his country. Trent Boult and Brendon McCullum have won the award just once in the past. Introduced in 2010-11, the award takes into account performances of the players in all three-formats throughout the year and is given to the best player of the year accccordingly.

Williamson led New Zealand to five consecutive Test series wins – against West Indies, SriLanka, England, Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also became the first New Zealand player to slam 20 Test centuries, thus winning the Test player ofthe year award as well. He scorerd 925 runs in nine Tests, 838 runs in 21 ODIs and 332 runs from 15 T20Is from the start of 2018.

18-year-old Kerr also won the women’s ODI player of the year award, scoring 415 runs at an average of 59, including a world record knock of 232 not out against Ireland in a game where she also took five wickets for 17 runs. Kerr also picked up the Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling while Williamson and fast bowler Trent Boult picked up the awards for first-class batting and bowling, respectively.

Ross Taylor wins ODI player of the year

Last year Trent Boult scooped the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal. Follow the awards LIVE on @skysportnz from 8-30pm to see who takes the top prize in New Zealand cricket this season. #ANZNZCAwards pic.twitter.com/mAkxSVebYk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 21 March 2019

New Zealand’s leading run-scorer Ross Taylor was awarded the ODI Player of the Year with 8026 runs while Colin Munro bagged the T20I Player of the Year for the second time running. Taylor scored 1232 runs since the start of 2018 with his average at 82.13 He also became the first New Zealand player to reach the landmark of 20 ODI centuries. Munro was the top-scorer for the Blackcaps in the last year with 634 runs from 16 T20Is at an average of 42.26 and a strike rate of 176.60. He scored one century and five half-centuries during that period.

Sophie Devine, who scored 626 runs in 19 T20Is and picked up 21 wickets at a bowling averageof 18.66, won the Women’s T20I player of the year for the second consecutive year.

Chris Brown was awarded the umpire of the year award while Trent Boult won the first-class bowling performance of the year. The awards ceremony also included a tribute to the victims of the attacks in Christchurch that killed 50 people last week.