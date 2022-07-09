scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat gets stolen from his residence

Akmal’s father said that they had bought six goats for qurbani which were tied outside their home and he suspects that the crime took place around 3 am when the servant tasked to keep an eye on the animals was fast asleep.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 9, 2022 7:34:49 pm
Akmal represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is and is now playing in the Pakistan domestic leagues. (Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal found his way to headlines on Friday when his sacrificial goat got stolen from outside his house in a private housing society.

Akmal’s father said that they had bought six goats for qurbani which were tied outside their home and he suspects that the crime took place around 3 am when the servant tasked to keep an eye on the animals was fast asleep.

Akmal’s father said that the missing sacrificial goat was the best of the lot and cost around 90,000 rupees. The housing’s security have assured the family of the cricketer has been assured that the goat will be recovered and the culprits will be apprehended.

“The thieves have taken away the best of them which was bought at the price of Rs 90,000,” he stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

Akmal represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is and is now playing in the Pakistan domestic leagues.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 09: Latest News