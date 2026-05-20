Akmal: ‘Worst performance of my life – India dropped Dhawan and Rahane, PAK pick favourites’

Akmal was damning about those running Pakistani cricket, saying decisions were being made by people with no cricket knowledge and no accountability. (AP Photo)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has called the 2-0 Test series defeat to Bangladesh the worst performance he has seen from a Pakistan side in his lifetime, saying the rot runs too deep for any quick fix.

Speaking on the Game Plan YouTube channel after the series defeat, Akmal began by crediting the opposition. “Bahut-bahut mubarak to Bangladesh and the whole nation,” he said. “Tremendous cricket, no doubt. Despite everything they were going through — the protests, the government situation — they never moved away from their basics. Big achievement.”

But on Pakistan, he said there were no words left. “There is nothing left except shame,” he said. “We have been saying the same things for six or seven years. Nothing has changed.”