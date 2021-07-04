‘Those who haven’t even led gully team are giving Virat Kohli advice’: Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has hailed Virat Kohli for India’s dominance in Tests despite the last month’s ICC World Test Championship final loss against New Zealand in Southampton.

Akmal feels that “luck” is also a major factor that comes into play in ICC events.

“He is an amazing player, amazing captain, and no one can guarantee that if India changes the captain, they will win ICC tournaments. It is a matter of luck. It is easy to point fingers, especially for those who have no idea about cricket. People who have not even led a gully team are now giving Kohli and India advise to change their captain,” Akmal told presenter Sawera Pasha on her YouTube show Hard Talk.

The 39-year-old considers Kohli’s captaincy second to only MS Dhoni for India and feels no one can guarantee an ICC title. He pointed out that Kohli has 70 international centuries and an average above 50 across all formats.

“Virat Kohli is the best captain after MS Dhoni. He has 70 centuries. He played in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2019 ICC World Cup. Sure enough, India lost but what is his fault in it? India have remained the No. 1 Test for five years. Look at his achievement, his service… his captaincy is terrific. There is no doubt about it. He is an amazing player and the way he has prepared himself is phenomenal,” Akmal said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also remembered the first time he saw Kohli bat in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he played for Rajasthan Royals. Akmal recalls that he was not initially impressed by the youngster who was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after leading India U19 team to the World Champions title.

“I had played the first edition of the IPL. At that time, I was so surprised when I saw Virat Kohli. I used to wonder what cricket he would play at such a young age. But he has changed himself totally now, and he has become a role model for youngsters,” he said.