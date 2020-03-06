Watch: Kamran Akmal trolled for audacious dropped catch in PSL

Kamran Akmal plays for Peshwar Zalmi in the PSL. (File Photo) Kamran Akmal plays for Peshwar Zalmi in the PSL. (File Photo)

Kamran Akmal produced a dropped catch to remember in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday. The catch was such a sitter and how Akmal walked off after dropping the catch had the commentators and fans confounded.

KAMRAN AKMAL PUTS DOWN ANOTHER ONE ❌ Sohail Khan managed to hit it high up into the night sky but Kamran Akmal couldn’t take it #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/Hj4HdvhfxU — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 5, 2020

“It has to be the 8th wicket. It is the 8th wicket,” the on-air commentator said at first. Moments later, he realized that the catch had in fact not been taken.

“Dropped! What is he doing?” the commentator then said.

The moment happened in Peshawar Zalmi’s match vs Quetta Gladiators on Thursday. Not much was on the line when it happened, however. With the improbable target of 50 needed off 10 balls, tailender Sohail Khan skied one and Akmal ran under the ball but took his eyes off the ball and dropped the catch.

The catch did not prove costly for Peshawar Zalmi, but Twitter trolled Akmal, calling him the ‘worst keeper in the world’ and describing the missed catch as something that ‘needs investigation’.

How is this guy still picked as a keeper? Surely this has to be investigated…..he does this nonsense so so often. — adam (@adam220202) March 5, 2020

Worst keeper in the history of cricket — Journalist (@Waqar934422) March 5, 2020

@KamiAkmal23

A for Akmal

B for Ball

C for Catch

D for Drop — MirrorMirror (@Najm_khan) March 5, 2020

Kamran Akmal had hit out at Pakistan cricket’s selection process after the chief selector-cum-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced the squad for Bangladesh series earlier this year.

