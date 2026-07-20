Kamran Akmal on Rohit Sharma’s 138 vs England: ‘Today’s innings was his answer’

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal reacted to Rohit Sharma’s performance in the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s, stating that despite the loss, his 138 off 110 balls was the story of the day.

Akmal felt that the 39-year-old responded to his critics with his knock and innings like the one on Sunday indicated why he should be backed moving forward.

“Overall, England deserved to win the series, but Rohit Sharma’s century was the biggest story of the day. It was a statement innings from a player who reminded everyone why he is still one of the world’s best ODI batters. There was so much speculation about his future. Rumours were being spread that he was no longer part of India’s plans and wouldn’t make it to the 2027 World Cup. Today, Rohit answered all of those questions with his bat,” he said on “The Game Plan” podcast.