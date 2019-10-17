Toggle Menu
Watch: Kamran Akmal picks himself and brother Umar in Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI

Kamran Akmal also justified the decision of picking his brother Umar at No. 4 seeing the way he plays T20 cricket despite the latter scoring back-to-back ducks in the recently concluded three-T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Kamran Akmal has not played a single ODI in over two years (Source: Reuters file)

Kamran Akmal picked himself and brother Umar Akmal in Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI. In a video on Youtube posted by Cricket Pakistan, the wicketkeeper-batsman justified his own selection because of his record in international and domestic cricket.

The 37-year-old’s criteria of picking the all-time XI was on the players he had watched and not the ones who have played before him.

Akmal’s ODI XI had two frontline fast bowlers and two spinners. The Lahore-born cricketer included only one player from Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad.

Kamran Akmal, who has been out-of-favour, played his last ODI against West Indies on April 11, 2017. He picked himself ahead of Moin Khan and Rashid Latif who have a better record behind the stumps than him.

Kamran has 187 dismissals in ODIs with current Pakistan skipper closing in on him with 140 dismissals from 116 games.

Kamran Akmal’s all-time XI:

Saeed Anwar, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq

