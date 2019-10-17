Watch: Kamran Akmal picks himself and brother Umar in Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI

Kamran Akmal picked himself and brother Umar Akmal in Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI. In a video on Youtube posted by Cricket Pakistan, the wicketkeeper-batsman justified his own selection because of his record in international and domestic cricket.

The 37-year-old’s criteria of picking the all-time XI was on the players he had watched and not the ones who have played before him.

He also justified the decision of picking his brother Umar at No. 4 seeing the way he plays T20 cricket despite the latter scoring back-to-back ducks in the recently concluded three-T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Akmal’s ODI XI had two frontline fast bowlers and two spinners. The Lahore-born cricketer included only one player from Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad.

Kamran Akmal, who has been out-of-favour, played his last ODI against West Indies on April 11, 2017. He picked himself ahead of Moin Khan and Rashid Latif who have a better record behind the stumps than him.

Kamran has 187 dismissals in ODIs with current Pakistan skipper closing in on him with 140 dismissals from 116 games.

Kamran Akmal’s all-time XI:

Saeed Anwar, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq