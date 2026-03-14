Mohammad Kaif throws weight behind Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in run-out controversy vs Bangladesh: ‘Never do it even in World Cup final’

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s dismissal during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur has ended up drawing far more reactions than the match itself. Agha was run out by his Bangladesh counterpart Mehidy Hasan Miraz in a rather peculiar fashion, with the impact of the incident exacerbated by the fact that it had brought to an end a seemingly chanceless 109-run partnership between him and Mohammad Rizwan.

It remained Pakistan’s best partnership of the match and Agha had to walk back on 64 off 62 balls. The 32-year-old has found support in former India batsman Mohammad Kaif, who said on his X handle that kids should never do what Miraz did.