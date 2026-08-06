Kaif on Kuldeep: ‘I’m still a little doubtful about whether they will play him’

Kuldeep Yadav has not been a regular under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir; he has been in and out of the side, raising questions about whether the left-arm wrist spinner will get his chances in the upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed concern about whether Kuldeep would get a game in the upcoming series.

“However, Kuldeep doesn’t get consistent opportunities, so there is still some doubt over whether he will play or not. We assume that he will, but he hasn’t convinced the Indian team with his bowling yet. Whether it is Shubman Gill or Gautam Gambhir, they don’t seem completely convinced by Kuldeep’s bowling. He remains in the squad, but he doesn’t always get to play. So, I’m still a little doubtful about whether they will play him or not,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.