‘Kahaan se superstar hai?’: Basit Ali predicts Babar Azam could be dropped for Pakistan’s clash against USA

During the conversation, Basit Ali asked: “Has Babar Azam ever won us a game by batting when the required rate was 10 runs per over?”

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, behind, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo)Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, behind, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a near-defeat experience for Pakistan cricket team in their T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands where a game-winning cameo from Faheem Ashraf helped them chase down the target of 148 with three balls to spare and just three wickets in hand, the knives are out for star batter Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has predicted that when Pakistan play their next group stage game against the USA in two days’ time, Babar may not make it into the XI. In the game against the Dutch team, Babar managed to score just 15 runs from 18 balls at a strike rate of 83.33 before Roelof van der Merwe dismissed him.

“I have a feeling that Babar will not play in Pakistan’s next game. The anger I saw on coach Mike Hesson’s face… I don’t think that he will play Babar at no 4 again in the next game,” Basit Ali said on the YouTube show The Game Plan, where he was joined by Kamran Akmal.

Basit Ali had some withering criticism for Babar, who, he pointed out, was not a suitable fit for the T20 format. There was also plenty of conversation about Babar playing in the No 4 role with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha moving up to no 3.

“If you call Babar Azam a superstar in ODIs or Tests, I might still agree. But in T20Is? Kahaan se superstar hai? (How is he a superstar?) A batter who drops down from his regular batting position and comes out to bat at no 4, and cannot even tell the management that he’s not a no 4 batter! Doesn’t Babar know this?” Basit Ali asked.

Even a club cricketer will tell you that in T20s, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf… they are all better players in the format than Babar! Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are also better T20 players than Babar. Even Salman Ali Agha has shown that he’s a better player at No 3 than Babar. After what Steve Smith did with Babar Azam in the Big Bash League, people haven’t wisened up! He denied a single just to prevent Babar from getting on strike. His game is not suited (to T20s).”

ALSO READ | ‘Hitting sixes isn’t his strength, his style is taking singles and doubles’: Mohammad Kaif’s blunt take on Babar Azam

Story continues below this ad

To this, Kamran said: “Zabardasti fit kar rahe hain at no 4. (The management is forcibly fitting him at No 4). Why do we keep playing games like these against teams like the Netherlands? Because you’re not making a system. You’re obliging players!”

To this, Basit Ali asked: “Has Babar Azam ever won us a game by batting when the required rate was 10 runs per over?”

When Kamran asked whose fault that was, Basit Ali responded: “Babar ka kasoor hai! (Babar is at fault)”

When conversation turned to alternatives that Pakistan could have for Babar in the XI, the host of the show pointed out that Khawaja Nafay, who was waiting in the wings, did not have too much experience.

Story continues below this ad

To this, Basit Ali responded: “The amount of time you have given to players like Babar and Mohd Rizwan, you won’t get others who have that kind of experience.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
Allow shuttlers to drop 'national duty' if they are pursuing training for the All England - both will be chalked up as 'Indian wins' eventually
Declining to "play for India" is still seen as hoo-ha - not kosher, in the sport (in India). (Reuters Photo)
T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan's cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
16th Finance Commission: Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
27 deaths later, Meghalaya orders massive crackdown on rat-hole mines
Meghalaya district orders massive crackdown as death toll in rat-hole mine explosion rises to 27
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
The Blue Gold: All about India’s rare, deep-indigo turmeric with supercharged healing power
blue turmeric
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News