Kagiso Rabada yet to take flight at T20 World Cup but finding happiness in South Africa’s success

South Africa’s bowling attack has been as much a strength for them thus far in the 2026 T20 World Cup as their power-packed batting lineup. Peculiarly, though, Kagiso Rabada, the leader of their bowling department and widely considered among the best pacers of his generation, hasn’t exactly hit his stride thus far in the tournament.

The 30-year-old isn’t really too worried about it though, and is finding happiness in the fact that the Proteas are doing well and particularly that fellow pacer Lungi Ngidi has hit the races.

“That’s just the game of cricket,” Rabada said according to Reuters when reminded that four catches have gone down off his bowling in the tournament. “How many times does it actually go for you, and how many times does it not? More often than not it goes for you. Unfortunately, now it hasn’t been, but the most important thing is that we’ve been winning.”