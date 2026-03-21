Kagiso Rabada on Virat Kohli, why Warner was his most dangerous batting opponent — and the T20 challenge every fast bowler now faces

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (PTI)

Kagiso Rabada has lifted the lid on what made Virat Kohli the relentless Test batter he ever bowled at, while also sounding the alarm for fast bowlers in the modern T20 era.

Speaking on the Fast Bowling Cartel podcast, the South African spearhead rated Kohli’s sheer consistency under pressure.

“He was probably the most conventional — he wouldn’t necessarily hurt you, but you’d look up at the scoreboard and he’d made an impact. When you got him out, you’d really earned his wicket.”

Rabada grouped Kohli alongside Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson as the four batters who had been “the most consistent for the longest time” during his international career.