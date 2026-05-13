Kagiso Rabada on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He is fearless at the moment’

Gujarat Titans’ bowler Kagiso Rabada who knows what it is to go head to head with the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, said that the teenager des not have an ounce of fear while facing the world’s best bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“He has got really fast hands, and he is fearless at the moment. There is not an ounce of fear in his body, and that’s how you really are when you are young. It really fascinates me. It is great to see that the game is well and truly alive. What I think is that he is just another batter, and I try to get the better of him,” Rabada said to PTI on Wednesday.