Kagiso Rabada on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He is fearless at the moment’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Gujarat Titans’ bowler Kagiso Rabada who knows what it is to go head to head with the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, said that the teenager des not have an ounce of fear while facing the world’s best bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
“He has got really fast hands, and he is fearless at the moment. There is not an ounce of fear in his body, and that’s how you really are when you are young. It really fascinates me. It is great to see that the game is well and truly alive. What I think is that he is just another batter, and I try to get the better of him,” Rabada said to PTI on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the 15-year-old broke yet another world record as he smashed Mohammed Siraj for a six to kick-start his innings. Sooryavanshi flayed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada across the first two overs, cracking three sixes and two fours before being dismissed by a sharp bouncer. Sooryavanshi, however, walked away with two staggering world records within only 29 appearances since his professional debut in the format last year.
VIDEO | Delhi: When asked if he had any thoughts in mind before bowling to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada says, “He has got really fast hands, and he is fearless at the moment. There is not an ounce of fear in his body, and that’s how you… pic.twitter.com/yru4KB9aew
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026
Sooryavanshi became the first teenager to smash 100 sixes with his first maximum of the innings against Siraj. Moreover, the Bihar prodigy also became the fastest-ever to reach the landmark, smashing the previous records by a staggering margin. Sooryavanshi blasted his 100th six off only his 515th delivery in T20 cricket, surpassing the previous best of Karanbir Singh who got to 100 sixes in 813 balls.
Earlier this season, Sooryavanshi had set a new record for the most sixes in an IPL innings by an Indian, clobbering 12 maximums against Sunrisers Hyderabad during his 37-ball century. In only 11 innings this edition, Sooryavanshi has smashed 40 sixes, just three short of the record for most sixes by an Indian in any edition of the IPL. Overall, Chris Gayle holds the record for most maximums in an IPL season, having struck 59 sixes in the 2012 season.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.