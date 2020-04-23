Kagiso Rabada says ‘consistent’ Virat Kohli pushes him to give his best

Kagiso Rabada said Indian skipper Virat Kohli pushes him to give his best on the field. Kagiso Rabada said Indian skipper Virat Kohli pushes him to give his best on the field.

Lead South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada says India skipper Virat Kohli pushes him to give his best on the field and commands utmost respect with his sheer consistency across formats. Both Rabada and Kohli have enjoyed many on-field battles. Kohli averages over 50 in all three formats.

When asked to name a cricketer he respects the most and who has pushed him to do his best, the pacer said: “If you look at one day cricket, I’d say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well. I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson,” Rabada said on a chat show.

The 24-year-old has taken 197 wickets from 43 Tests while he has picked up 117 ODI wickets from 75 matches. He has also taken 30 wickets from 24 T20 internationals. He also has played 18 IPL Games, taking 31 wickets.

Rabada has already achieved a lot of success after making his Test and ODI debut in 2015, but the Johannesburg-born cricketer said he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup.

“Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that’d be amazing,” added Rabada.

