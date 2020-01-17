Kagiso Rabada banned for one Test after breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Joe Root. (Source: AP) Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Joe Root. (Source: AP)

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the final Test against England following his celebration of Joe Root’s wicket. Rabada has also been fined 15 percent of his match fee after his actions following the dismissal of Joe Root was deemed as a breach of ICC Code of conduct.

Rabada has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. This is his fourth demerit point in a span of 24 months.

It all happened when the Protea pacer bowled the England skipper for 27 on Thursday and then walked down the pitch and celebrated in front of Root, screaming as he bent down.

Thereafter, he was subsequently found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”.

The 24-year-old admitted to the offence after the day’s play, accepting the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft after the charge had been levelled by the on-field, third and fourth umpires.

The Indian Express Sports is now on Telegram. For more news, videos and podcasts, subscribe to Indian Express Sports on Telegram.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd