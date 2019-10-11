Watch: Heated exchange between Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock after missed throw

Kagiso Rabada had little luck Friday, the second day of the second Test against India. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli dominated the first session and then Ravindra Jadeja frustrated the bowlers. In the 123rd over of India’s first innings, Rabada bowled a good length delivery which was played back to him by Jadeja. The fast bowler then picked the ball up and lobbed it to Quinton de Kock who wasn’t paying attention.

Advertising

The ball went over De Kock’s head and Virat Kohli was quick to call the Indian all-rounder for a quick single. Rabada was not happy with the South African wicketkeeper’s effort and said, “Watch the f****** ball”. De Kock said a few words in reply as well.

The heated exchange resumed after the completion of Rabada’s over and required an intervention from skipper Faf du Plessis to prevent it from escalating.

The 24-year-old Rabada took three wickets on the first day removing Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara.

On the second day, Jadeja went on to score 91, his second-highest score in Test cricket. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 254, registering his highest Test score and taking the side to 601 for 5 in the first inning before declaring.