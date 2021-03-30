Justin Langer reacts to Steve Smith’s captaincy ambitions: ‘No position available’

After Steve Smith revealed that he is ready for another stint at captaining Australia, head coach Justin Langer has responded and said that the senior national team is in good hands and there is no captaincy position available in the near future.

“We have two very good captains and two important competitions coming up – an Ashes and a T20 World Cup. Our future looks good,” Langer told ABC.

“Despite the media chatter there is no captaincy position available,” he added.

Smith, one of the best contemporary batsmen in the modern-day cricket, was suspended from international cricket for one year and banned from leadership roles for two years for his role in the “sandpaper-gate” scandal in Cape Town in March 2018.

After Smith’s ban, Tim Paine took over the reins of Australia’s Test side while Aaron Finch was handed the captaincy of the white-ball formats.

On Monday, he had finally broken silence on his captaincy ambitions, when told News Corp, “I guess now I’ve got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen.”

“If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it’s certainly something I would be interested in.”

Smith will be in action in IPL 2021 where he will ply his trade for Delhi Capitals.