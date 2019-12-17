After 18 months of continuous coaching, Justin Langer to stay back home and miss INDvAUS ODI series

Justin Langer has been continuously working with the team for last 18 months. Justin Langer has been continuously working with the team for last 18 months.

Australia coach Justin Langer says his decision to skip January’s ODI tour of India was a case of him needing to recharge his batteries and walk the talk. With eyes on New Zealand and South Africa tours after the India series, Langer will stay home in Perth and hand the coaching baton to his assistant Andrew McDonald for the tour of India, the Fox news reported.

Justin Langer, 49, said it was now a perfect chance to do the same for McDonald and also recharge his own batteries at home. “I can’t be telling all our staff to look after themselves and make sure you have time to recharge and have time with your family and then not do it myself,” Langer said of his decision.

“Otherwise I’d be a hypocrite. This is a really good opportunity with three one- dayers in 10 days. And the other part of it is I can’t also be wanting to give people opportunities and not give them opportunities.

“I had the opportunity to do it in the West Indies when Darren Lehmann had a short break.

“So it’s going to be a really good opportunity for Andrew McDonald and Graeme Hick and a couple of other guys who are going to help out too.

“Part of leadership is walking the talk and I can’t just talk a good game and not do it.”

Meanwhile, the Australian team for the tour has been announced on Monday and Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the ODI squad on the back of his exceptional form batting at No. 3 in the test squad and his one-day form for Queensland in first-class cricket. Three ODIs will be played on January 14, 17 and 19.

Australia squad for India tour: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

