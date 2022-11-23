scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Justin Langer tears into ‘cowards’ on Australia team

Langer said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first T20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes.

Australia Test team captain Pat Cummins with former coach Justin Langer. (Cricket Australia)

Australia coach Justin Langer has reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation, lashing out at unnamed “cowards” in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style.

In an interview with News Corp media former test opener Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team’s first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes.

In the lead up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year a slew of media reports, citing team sources, alleged discontent in the dressing room due to his coaching style.

“Everyone was being nice to my face but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids’ lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers,” Langer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

“A lot of journalists use the word ‘source’. I would say, change that word to ‘coward’.

“Because what do you mean ‘a source says’? They’ve either got an axe to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their own agenda.
“I hate that.”

Langer resigned in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, saying he felt he had lost the support of some players and staff, and the Cricket Australia board.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Langer said he had changed his coaching style after feedback from former test captain Tim Paine, white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and Paine’s successor Pat Cummins.

Therefore, he said, it was hard for him to accept the short-term offer in the wake of the T20 World Cup triumph and the 4-0 Ashes win.

“We were number one in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching more and I’ve still got sacked,” said Langer.

“That’s the hardest thing.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:15:58 am
Next Story

Life of Pi director Ang Lee said Irrfan Khan should’ve been awarded for his iconic ‘goodbye speech’, Naseeruddin Shah criticised him for his accent

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 23: Latest News
X